Atlanta Gladiators forward Sam Asselin was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team on Thursday.
With the honor, he becomes the ninth player in franchise history to receive the distinction and first since Sacha Guimond was named after the 2012-13 season. The ECHL All-Rookie Team is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and local media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.
"It's a huge honor to be named to the All-Rookie team," Asselin said. "It was a good year both personally and collectively. It's not the end everybody wanted and that's disappointing, especially for us, we were getting hot and had higher and higher expectations. What is happening is bigger than sports and hopefully, everyone stays safe and healthy."
The 21-year-old Asselin hails from Repentigny, Quebec, and was signed out of juniors to an AHL contract by Providence, after four seasons in the QMJHL. During the 2017-18 season, he started coming into his own after being named a CHL Memorial Cup all-star and won both the CHL Memorial Cup and QMJHL championship that year. Last season with Halifax, he was a QMJHL second-team all-star and led the league in scoring with 48 goals in 68 games, while adding 38 assists, for 86 points, with the Mooseheads.
Despite the shortened season, Asselin had quite a rookie year in the ECHL. He had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 53 games for Atlanta. He finished the season tied for second among rookies in goals and third in points. His six power-play goals and five game-winning goals were also tied for third among rookies.
Asselin led the Gladiators in goals, was second in points and was sixth in assists. His 26 goals tied for 14th among all players in franchise history for a season. He posted two hat tricks, was the ECHL Player of the Week once and saw his first action in the AHL. While with the Providence Bruins, he played in five games and had three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.