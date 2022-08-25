©Dale Zanine 2022_02_25 01276.jpg

Atlanta Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle congratulates Derek Nesbitt (17) during a game against the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

 Dale Zanine

The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL team has entered a new affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes and the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners for the 2022-23 season.

The Gladiators were previously affiliated with the Ottawa Senators in the NHL and the Belleville Senators in the AHL during the 2021-22 season.

