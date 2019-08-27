The Atlanta Gladiators announced the re-signing of forward Avery Peterson on Tuesday.
Peterson is a former Minnesota "Mr. Hockey" and an NCAA champion at Minnesota-Duluth.
The 24-year-old played for three other ECHL teams as a rookie last season before landing in Atlanta. He was acquired in a trade with Indy in January, just as the Gladiators were beginning their turnaround, and played the last 26 games of the season.
“Avery is a young, returning forward that we need to play a physical hard-working game," head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He skates well and has a heavy shot. His game elevates when he hits and goes to the hard places on the ice. He needs to drive to the net every chance he gets and use his speed and size to be a force out there.
"He is another great kid that is here for the right reasons. I look forward to having him back."
Peterson had 65 points in 25 games during his final high school season and left Grand Rapids High as the most prolific scorer in school history with 203 points. He was drafted in the sixth round by his hometown Minnesota Wild that same year (2013).
After spending two seasons playing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Peterson transferred to UMD.
In 2016-17, he helped the Bulldogs to a 28-7-7 record and a Frozen Four appearance. UMD lost to Denver in the finals, but returned to win it all the following season, beating Notre Dame.
Last year, he played just a combined 15 games for Idaho, Norfolk and Indy before arriving in Gwinnett.
“I really enjoyed my time there last year and am excited I was able to sign back," Peterson said. "It’s a good organization to play for and the fans are awesome. I’m looking forward to getting back down there and getting things going."