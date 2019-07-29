DULUTH — The most consistent piece in the Atlanta Gladiators miraculous second-half surge last season is back.
The Gladiators have re-signed goaltender Sean Bonar for the 2019-20 campaign.
Bonar, 28, was an ironman in net for Atlanta as the team climbed from second-to-last in the league to playoff contender after a Jan. 4 win in Florida. He played 34 out of 41 games, including 11 straight without a regulation loss to spark the comeback.
“He fights for every puck,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “He likes if people don’t think he’s good enough — he’ll prove everybody wrong. That’s the kind of mentality you want.”
Bonar had the ECHL’s sixth best goals-against average (for those who played more than 15 games) at 2.41 and a top-five save percentage of .919. He was tied for seventh in wins with 23 — 21 of which came after the team’s January turnaround.
“You can’t ask for a better kid,” Pyle said. “His pedigree, where he’s been and what he’s proven already.
“His work ethic is amazing. And goalies are a different beast (when it comes to getting to the NHL). He almost played in that last game (of the season) in the American League for Providence. They went with the other kid, but just being in that conversation after where he was two years ago … he’s an amazing person.”
Bonar went to Princeton — and has a degree in aeronautical engineering — and spent most of his first pro season bouncing around the ECHL. He signed a contract with Fayetteville of the SPHL and had brief stints with Indy, Orlando, Wichita and Cincinnati in 2014-15. Bonar got to play more the next year, but it was a similar situation. He signed with Fayetteville and was loaned to Brampton, Fort Wayne and Wichita at various points. Except for five games in Brampton, Bonar’s save percentage never dipped below .907.
In 2016-17, he starred for Fayetteville with a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 49 games. Bonar started the 2017-18 season in Pensacola before the Gladiators called him up. The Delta, B.C., native earned a spot in Atlanta and did everything then-head coach Chuck Weber asked. Bonar played 29 games with a .920 save percentage and was signed outright for 2018-19.
“It was a weird relationship last year because he didn’t know me,” said Pyle, who was brought back to take the reins after Weber pursued a college opportunity. “He was just listening to (captain Derek Nesbitt). At the time, we were thinking we were going to have three goalies (with two assigned from affiliates).
“I told him, just wait, we’ll figure this out. We didn’t know for sure if we were getting anything from Boston. I said, ‘Just trust me. I’ll start with three if I have to, but if you’ve really got something else you want ….’ He said, ‘No, no, I want to be there.’”
Then Boston ended up with a goaltender spot for camp and Pyle suggested they go with Bonar.
“Bones went there and they liked him,” Pyle said.
He was called up to AHL Providence after the Gladiators came up painfully short of their grab for a playoff spot and will get another look in the fall.
“He’s a great person and great in the locker room,” Pyle said. “I wish he’d be a little more vocal sometimes because if he says something, people listen. It just has to be from his heart. If that goes around the locker room, which I think it has so far already, it’s been a pretty amazing summer.”