DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators came storming back to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena.
After trailing 4-0 at the end of the first period, the Gladiators (3-1-0-0) completed a comeback for the ages by scoring two goals in the second period and five goals in the third period.
Greenville (1-4-0-0) started the scoring early when Gavin Gould found the back of the net just seconds into the first period (0:13).
Brett Kemp took advantage of an Atlanta penalty minutes later and bashed the puck past Glads goaltender Chris Nell to put the Swamp Rabbits up 2-0 (4:09).
Kemp slotted another one into the net during a power play to increase Greenville's advantage and make it 3-0 (17:20).
Two minutes later, Liam Pecararo fired a shot past Nell to put the score at 4-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits (19:10). The Gladiators outshout the Swamp Rabbits 14-10 in the first period.
Head coach Jeff Pyle made the switch in goal as Tyler Parks came out to start the second period for the Gladiators. Atlanta capitalized on a Greenville penalty when Gabe Guertler rocketed the puck across the ice to Derek Topatigh who blasted a one-timer past Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham for the Gladiators' first goal of the evening (5:39).
After a slap shot from Luke Nogard, Hugo Roy collected the puck following a deflection and found the back of the net to make it 4-2 (17:43).
The Glads kept the pressure on as Guertler netted the third unanswered goal of the day on a rebound after Mike Turner sent a laser towards Ingham making the score 4-3 (3:01). Moments later, Guertler found the back of the net again for his second of the game and tied the score at 4-4 (4:21).
The Glads took their first lead of the night when Josh Thrower found his brother Dalton Thrower who buried a slapshot to give Atlanta a 5-4 advantage with five unanswered goals (9:17).
Kemp evened the game on a power-play goal for the Swamp Rabbits to make it 5-5 (14:26).
A scuffle late in the third period made it a 4-on-4 in which Derek Nesbitt took advantage of the extra space on the ice and fired a shot off of Ingham's pads, and Luke Nogard collected the puck and sent it into the the back of the net to give the Glads the lead again at 6-5 (17:19).
The Swamp Rabbits pulled the goalie with just under one minute left in a last ditch effort to equalize, but the Glads' pressure was too much as Cody Sylvester scored an empty-net goal to put the game away (19:58). Tyler Parks came in big for Atlanta with numerous key stops late to give the Gladiators the comeback win. Parks finished the night with 21 saves on 22 shots.
