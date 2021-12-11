DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-4 at Gas South Arena on Saturday.
Cody Sylvester and Kameron Kielly both potted two goals for Atlanta as the Gladiators won their second in a row at home.
Greenville (8-9-1-1) started the scoring for the night early in the first period after Roshen Jaswal fired a shot from the blue line that bounced off several bodies and into the net (2:29).
Atlanta (10-8-2-0) leveled the game at 1-1 two minutes later after Sylvester collected the puck off a Derek Topatigh shot and snuck it underneath Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham (4:34)
Just one minute later, Jackson Leef scored from the low slot to give Greenville a 2-1 advantage (5:43).
Early in the second period, Luke Nogard fired the puck from the right wing across the front of the net to Mike Pelech who battered it past Ingham to tie the game at 2-2 (1:30).
One minute after the Glads leveled the game, Greg Campbell fired a wrister from the blue line that Kielly redirected out of the mid air into the net to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead (2:42).
The Gladiators took a 4-2 advantage while shorthanded early in the third period after Sylvester carried the puck the length of the ice on a breakaway and lasered it past Ingham for his second goal of the night (1:25).
Midway through the third period, Pelech slid the disc across the offensive zone to Kielly, who picked the top right corner on Ingham to give Atlanta a 5-2 lead on his second goal of the night (11:38).
Greenville’s Diego Cuglietta scored two minutes later to shorten the Atlanta lead to 5-3 (13:58). Later in the third, Liam Pecararo fired a slap shot past Tyler Parks late in the third period to make it 5-4 (18:50).
Less than 60 seconds later, Hugo Roy collected the puck at the Atlanta blue line and raced down the length of the ice to score an empty-netter goal for the Glads and seal a 6-4 victory (19:12).
Both the Glads and the Swamp Rabbits tallied 31 shots in the contest, and Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks saved 27 of the 31 shots in his direction.
