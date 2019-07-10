DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators announced Ira Liebman is the team's new broadcaster Wednesday.
Liebman also will serve as the club’s communications and media manager.
He has 14 years of professional broadcasting experience and was a media liaison officer for Major League Baseball while working for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic.
Liebman has been the primary broadcaster for three teams.
“We are excited to have Ira," Gladiators president Jerry James said. "He brings us well-rounded experience in a number of areas on the business side, along with being an experienced and polished broadcaster.”
Liebman comes to Atlanta via Sugar Land Texas, broadcasting hockey games for the Sugar Land Imperials, as well as baseball for the Sugar Land Skeeters in the Atlantic League.