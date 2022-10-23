©Dale Zanine 2022_10_21 00235.jpg

Atlanta Gladiators Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators dropped their first ever matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena by a score of 4-1.

Darion Hanson stood tall in net for Savannah (2-0-0-0) and stopped 46 of 47 shots by Atlanta (1-2-0-0).

