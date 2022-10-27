Neiley breakaway.jpg

Eric Neiley, left, on a breakaway during the 2021-22 season for the Atlanta Gladiators.

 Atlanta Gladiators

Eric Neiley, Mike Pelech and Cody Sylvester have been announced as the captains for the 2022-23 Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL ice hockey team announced on Thursday.

All three will wear the alternate captain's "A" this season. Head coach Jeff Pyle has elected not to give out the captain's "C."