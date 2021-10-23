ORLANDO, Fla. – The Atlanta Gladiators returned to the ice on Saturday for the first time in 595 days and fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 3-1 at Amway Center in Orlando.
Tyler Parks stopped 23 of 26 shots for Atlanta, and Zachary Emond made 27 saves on 28 shots for Orlando.
Kevin Lohan started the scoring for Orlando when he found himself alone in front of the Atlanta net and tucked a loose puck around Parks (2:58).
Atlanta controlled the pace of play throughout most of the first period and outshot Orlando 7-1 through the first half of the frame. The Gladiators’ offense roared to life with just over six minutes left in the period when Xavier Bernard fired a long point shot that got knocked away by Emond. Atlanta captain Derek Nesbitt capitalized on the ensuing rebound and whipped the puck inside the near post from the left circle to tie the game at 1-1 (13:51).
Play in the second period when the Gladiators were called for back-to-back tripping and too many men penalties. At the end of a five-on-three, Orlando’s Aaron Luchuk buried a one-timer from the right circle to give the Bears a 2-1 lead (4:44).
Atlanta was called for four penalties in the second period and killed three of the four, with the only goal allowed coming two men down.
Orlando scored on the power play again late in the third when Jake McGrew fired a puck that glanced off Krystof Hrabik and hit the back of the net (16:27).
