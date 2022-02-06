DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 Saturday night at Gas South Arena.
Cody Sylvester started the scoring and initiated the Teddy Bear Toss with a goal midway through the second frame. After two Norfolk (15-20-2-2) tallies, Atlanta tied the contest midway through the third period with a goal from Gabe Guertler but the Gladiators (23-16-2-1) came up short after they conceded late in the period.
Josh Thrower started the game off with some fireworks as he dropped the gloves with Sean Leonard off the puck drop. The battle ended with Thrower landing a surplus of right hands, sending Leonard down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
Just seconds later, Josh’s older brother Dalton Thrower dropped the gloves with Sean Leonard’s twin Steven Leonard. The fight lasted only seconds as Thrower landed a strong right hook, dropping Leonard down on the ice and both players received fighting majors for their bout.
After a scoreless first period, Cody Sylvester broke the deadlock for Atlanta to take a 1-0 lead and initiated the teddy bear tossing midway through the second period (8:51). Derek Topatigh collected the puck at the blue line and fired a laser that Sylvester redirected into the back of the net.
Norfolk tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period after Colton Heffley battered the puck into the back of the net (14:17).
Less than a minute later, the Admirals took a 2-1 advantage when Alex Tonge scored off a wrister (15:03).
Gabe Guertler cashed in for the Gladiators and leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the third period during a power-play opportunity. The tally came after Derek Topatigh blasted a one-timer from the left wing that Guertler directed past Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells (11:40).
Norfolk took a 3-2 lead late in the third period when Blake Murray cashed in off a rebound (18:07).
Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese finished the night saving 31 of 34 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena.
