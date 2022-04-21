JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators couldn't hold off the Jacksonville Icemen in Game 1 of their Kelly Cup Playoffs' Division Semifinal at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and fell 3-2 on Thursday.
Sanghoon Shin and Derek Nesbitt recorded Atlanta's tallies in the defeat.
Shin scored Atlanta's first goal in the postseason since 2018 when he stole the puck at center ice, jumped free on a breakaway, and buried the puck past Jacksonville's Francois Brassard in the first period (10:41).
The Icemen responded later in the second when Ara Nazarian found Ian McKinnon in the slot, and McKinnon fired a wrist shot into the top left corner (17:39).
Nearing the end of a stagnant second period, Nesbitt jammed the puck past Brassard on the short side to return the lead to Atlanta (17:22).
Brendan Harris came alive in the third period for the Icemen and lit the lamp just over a minute into the frame (1:07). Just over three minutes later, Harris struck again by deflecting a shot past Atlanta's Chris Nell to give Jacksonville their first lead of the game (4:24).
Brassard displayed his prowess as the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year by denying Atlanta with several third-period save to keep the Gladiators off the board late in the third.
The Gladiators take on the Icemen again Friday in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
