GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Atlanta Gladiators fell late to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a 3-2 decision at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta (10-9-2-0) held the advantage into the middle of the third period, but two unanswered goals from Greenville led to a 3-2 defeat for the Gladiators.
Greenville (9-9-1-1) took a 1-0 lead early in the first period after a power-play goal by Diego Cuglietta (3:02).
Kameron Kielly leveled the game at 1-1 for the Glads early in the second period after he collected the puck in the low slot and fired it past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (1:30).
Atlanta took a 2-1 advantage midway through the second period on a rebound opportunity after Derek Topatigh sent a laser from the blue line that Mike Pelech redirected into the back of the net (11:56).
Liam Pecararo tied the game for Greenville in the middle of the third when he knocked a rebound into the Atlanta net (8:24).
Atlanta had opportunities to retake the lead in the third period on a series of power plays, but the Gladiators’ specialty unit was kept in check by the Swamp Rabbits. Frederic Letourneau scored a shorthanded goal late in the third period to give Greenville a 3-2 lead (16:39).
Chris Nell finished the game with 25 saves on 28 shots. John Lethermon also recorded 21 saves on 23 shots for the Swamp Rabbits.
