DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators dropped the second game of a back-to-back series against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Gas South Arena Saturday night.
The Gladiators led in the second period but eventually fell 4-2 despite impressive goals from Elijah Vilio and Tim Davison.
Atlanta (6-3-0-0) quickly took a 1-0 advantage in the first period after an excellent combination of touches between Eric Neiley, Derek Nesbitt, and Elijah Vilio. The sequence ended when Nesbitt slid the puck in front of the net for Vilio who slotted it past Cincinnati goaltender Mat Robson (12:58).
Louie Caporusso responded for the Cyclones (7-5-0-0) to tie the game at 1-1 after redirecting a puck into the Atlanta net later in the first period (3:22). The Glads outshot the Cyclones 15-9 in the first period.
Atlanta reclaimed a 2-1 lead when Luke Nogard slung the puck off Robson, and Tim Davison forced it past a Cyclones defender for his third goal of the season (1:08).
Cincinnati leveled the game again at 2-2 in the second period after Brett Van Os placed the disc in the back of the net on a breakaway (5:17). Later in the second, the Cyclones claimed a 3-2 lead on a Mason Mitchell wrist shot (11:20).
Cincinnati took a 4-2 advantage late in the third period when Jesse Schultz scored on a breakaway (14:54).
Atlanta’s Luke Nogard and Cincinnati’s Mathew Cairns dropped the gloves at the end of the third period following some built up tension between the two teams. Both players received fighting majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.