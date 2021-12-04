NORFOLK, Va. – The Atlanta Gladiators fell 4-1 to the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope Arena on Saturday night.
The Gladiators (8-7-2-0) took the lead midway through the first period with a goal from Hugo Roy, but Norfolk responded with four unanswered goals to hand Atlanta a 4-1 defeat.
Atlanta started the scoring for the night midway through the first period after Kameron Kielly collected the puck following an Atlanta faceoff win in their own end and found Hugo Roy in front of the net. Roy skated past the left wing and backhanded the puck into the net to take a 1-0 advantage (8:10). Roy’s tally gave him goals in four straight games.
Norfolk (10-8-0-1) leveled the game at 1-1 with a power-play by Anthony Gagnon two minutes later (11:09)
The Admirals’ Cody Milan cashed in on a breakaway opportunity late in the first period to take a 2-1 lead (18:22).
Just 30 seconds into the second period, Chase Lang capitalized off an Atlanta turnover to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead (00:30).
Derek Topatigh dropped the gloves with Milan midway through the second period after the two players got tied up behind the Atlanta net. The scuffle ended up with Topatigh on top of Milan and both players receiving fighting majors.
Shortly after the fight, Norfolk’s Darien Craighead collected the puck at the Atlanta blue line and slotted it in the back of the net to increase the Admirals’ advantage to 4-1 (13:47).
Dylan Wells was strong in net for the Admirals and finished with 45 saves on 46 shots. Atlanta’s Kevin Mandolese ended the game with 24 stops on 28 shots.
