2022-11-26-Taylor Trebotte-0471.jpg

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators picked up their sixth straight home win with a 4-3 shootout victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday on home ice as Gas South Arena.

Kaid Oliver, Noah Laaouan and Mike Pelech all recorded goals in regulation for the Gladiators (9-4-1-0) while Eric Neiley and Liam Kirk finished off the Stingrays (8-4-1-1) in the shootout.

