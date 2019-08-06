The Atlanta Gladiators changed their color scheme after 16 seasons in black, garnet and gold.
The new colors, blue and yellow, are decidedly similar to the Nashville Predators, which has been an affiliate of the team on and off throughout its history, but isn't this year.
The Gladiators are affiliated with the Boston Bruins.
“Count on seeing a much bigger presence by the Gladiators in all areas of the community. In order to better connect and stand out with new and existing fans, we needed to have a fresh look that was more appealing to a broader, diverse audience in a youthful market,” new president Jerry James said.