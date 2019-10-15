Atlanta Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle used one word repeatedly during the summer when he talked about the players being signed — toughness.
The classic, and perhaps presumed, meaning of that in hockey equates to fighting. But the more nuanced version, and what Pyle really means, isn’t about dropping the gloves. Or not just about that.
“The reason I wanted to be tougher is not so we had to fight, but we could when we wanted to,” Pyle said. “We have guys that will fight, but I didn’t want it to be a situation where we felt like we had to be a dog-and-pony show. It gives us the option to fight.
“That’s important that teams start looking and wondering, ‘Who’s coming next?’ That makes you a little more dangerous.”
Goaltender Sean Bonar, in his third season with the Gladiators and sixth as a pro, drilled down a little more on how he interprets it.
“It is just a team you don’t want to play against,” the Princeton product said. “He thinks, and I would agree with him, that we’re going to be a team this year that, as a defenseman, you’re going to look up and see the same hard forecheck every time.
“We’re going to take away the opportunity for teams to play the way they want to in this league, which is run-and-gun, high skill. We’re going to take time and space away from teams.”
The caveat to playing that way is it means not letting off the pedal. It requires sustained effort to truly smother the opposition for 60 minutes.
“It’s a discipline thing and a maturity thing,” Bonar said. “The longer you play, the more you’re able to prevent against those lulls. With the group we have, it’s such an interesting mix of younger guys and four veterans. I feel like we have a group with a lot of experience, but is also young and talented.
“Not letting your foot off the gas or being able to protect against those lulls is something that definitely comes with experience.”
For the first two months of last season, the Gladiators didn’t have a lot of leadership help for longtime forward — and captain until Pyle decided to eliminate that distinction in lieu of three alternates — Derek Nesbitt. Games were marred by egregious gaffes and giveaways. Pyle made a plethora of trades in December and righted the ship for a surprising second-half push. Atlanta narrowly missed the playoffs, but was able to keep some of the pieces that made it possible.
“ A huge part of (eliminating those mistakes) last year came from us finally buying into the way Jeff wanted us to play,” Bonar said. “Part of Jeff’s system is making good decisions. He puts a lot of onus on the player to make hockey plays. Down the stretch last year, we started doing that. That’s not easy for young guys to do sometimes.
“The group we had last year started learning and I know we can do that this year. There are a lot of guys who are smart, smart hockey players in that room. A very high hockey IQ.”
Among the returning players signed by Pyle are Nesbitt, Nick Bligh, who made a huge difference at center, Zach Malatesta, Jack Stander, Jake Flegel and Avery Peterson.
Added to that were a number of important free agents, including two former Gladiator forwards in Eric Neiley and Thomas Frazee, as well as experienced defenseman Chris Forney and fleet-footed rookie forward Dante Hannoun.
Atlanta’s NHL affiliate in Boston assigned a handful of top prospects — forwards Samuel Asselin, Thomas Marchin and Scott Conway, defensemen Joel Messner and Alexey Solovyev, and goaltender Kyle Keyser.
“I really do like the chemistry,” Pyle said. “This team is going to be way more aggressive as far as having the ‘D’ that can get up and gap up. They can shut teams down and they can jump in and score. We’re going to play a little bit different. We’re going to open up more. Not stupidly open up, but when you can go, we’re going. There’s no reason to sit back. If we play good D and our forwards learn how to cover, I want us to go. This is more of a veteran team so I think I can coach them differently.
“If these guys buy in, I’m really excited. You make it hard for people and we’re physical and we’re disciplined. We can’t hurt ourselves. We have every element to win championships.”
The Gladiators open their 17th season at home Friday against Greenville, the first of three games in as many days. South Carolina comes to Infinite Energy Center on Saturday and Atlanta travels to Greenville on Sunday. Training camp wrapped Oct. 7 with final cuts and Pyle spent last week fine tuning the lineup, including a trade for Luke Nogard, who had 38 points in 65 games for Norfolk last season.
“There’s a lot of possibilities,” Nesbitt said. “We’re pretty deep. Obviously we haven’t played a game to see how it translates, but I think we work pretty hard. Guys are moving their feet. For a bigger group, we move pretty well. It’s exciting to see where it’s going to go.
“Jeff had more of the summer to bring in a makeup of what he wants. It wasn’t thrown together. He set out, he had an idea of what he wanted the team to look like going into the season and he accomplished that. That’s Step 1. It’s a good starting point.”