DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators re-signed one of their most effective offensive weapons, forward Justin MacDonald, and announced the move Wednesday.
MacDonald finished in the team's top three in goals, assists and points last year. The 28-year-old had 49 points in 59 games in his eighth professional season.
“Justin had a great season for us last year," head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He’s a good kid and I’m looking for him to step up in a leadership role. He was able to contribute to all parts of our game. A great penalty killer, strong on the puck and is good on the power play. He knows the message that needs to be sent. Glad he is coming back.”
MacDonald has spent most of the last five seasons in the ECHL with Evansville, Indy, Cincinnati, Adirondack, Fort Wayne and Atlanta. He's won league championships in the FHL (2015-16), where the Ontario native had 102 points in just 46 games, and the SPHL (2012-13).
"The way the team finished off the last half of the season was great," MacDonald said. "We were hard-working, disciplined and great on special teams. Now that some of us are coming back, we can pass what we learned on to the new guys and come out stronger than ever."