The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL ice hockey team has signed defenseman Zach Yoder for the 2022-23 season.
Yoder is the seventh defenseman and 14th player to have signed with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.
"It's great to have Zach back with the Gladiators for another season," Gladiators president Jerry James said. "He is proof that Atlanta can produce professional hockey players with our youth programs. He really stepped up last year in his first full season, and we think he has even more progress ahead."
Yoder, 28, posted 10 points (0G-10A) in 60 games with Atlanta last season. The Woodstock native became a staple in the Gladiators' lineup throughout his first full professional campaign and even slotted in at forward for select games. Yoder first turned pro in 2020 with the Toledo Walleye and then spent eight games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
"It was a big first year for Zach," said Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle. "He played forward and defense for us with great reads and decisions, and he was a great teammate. We're looking for him to step up again this year."
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman skated one season at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs followed by three seasons at Ferris State University in northern Michigan. Through 127 NCAA Division I games, Yoder published 30 points (4G-26A) and 154 penalty minutes.
"I'm excited to be back in Atlanta," said Yoder. "We've got a great group of guys and it's going to be an exciting year."
