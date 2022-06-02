The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL team has protected 27 players, including 13 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.
Of the 27 protected players, 25 appeared for the Gladiators during the 2021-22 season. Five players on the list qualify for veteran status in 2022-23 (Jacob Graves, Derek Nesbitt, Mike Pelech, Cody Sylvester, Dalton Thrower) and four will still be listed as rookies (Peters Bates, Grant Frederic, Paul McAvoy, Joe Murdaca).
2022 Atlanta Gladiators Protected List
Forwards: Peter Bates, Carlos Fornaris, Gabe Guertler, Kameron Kielly, Paul McAvoy, Kamerin Nault, Eric Neiley, Derek Nesbitt, Mike Pelech, Hugo Roy, Sanghoon Shin, Cody Sylvester, Mike Turner
Defenseman: Greg Campbell, Tim Davison, Anthony Florentino, Chris Forney, Grant Frederic, Jacob Graves, Malcolm Hayes, Dalton Thrower, Josh Thrower, Derek Topatigh, Zach Yoder
Goaltenders: Joe Murdaca, Chris Nell, Tyler Parks
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released
OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released
OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released
OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released
OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released
OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.
