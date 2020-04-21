The Atlanta Gladiators announced the dates for all 36 home games in the upcoming 2020-2021 season, which commences with a tripleheader opening weekend on Oct. 16-18 at Infinite Energy Arena.
The home slate features 20 weekend matchups, including 12 contests on Sundays. As for the remaining weekday games, eight will take place on Wednesdays.
The Gladiators welcome four out-of-division opponents to Atlanta this year: Toledo Walleye on Oct. 17 and 18, Reading Royals on Nov. 25, Maine Mariners on March 17 and 18 and Cincinnati Cyclones on April 3. Atlanta hosts two divisional opponents more than any other this season, as they welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville Icemen six times each.
The Gladiators finished the shortened 2019-2020 season with a 20-10-1-0 record in the friendly confines of Infinite Energy Arena. The team won its final nine home matchups of last season, including an undefeated month of February on home ice.
The Gladiators will announce start times as the regular season approaches. The team will release the full promotional schedule later in the summer as well. It will feature staples like the Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and many other fan favorites, along with numerous new promotions.
Here’s the full season schedule:
DATE OPPONENT
Fri, Oct 16 — Jacksonville Icemen
Sat, Oct 17 — Toledo Walleye
Sun, Oct 18 — Toledo Walleye
Wed, Oct 28 — South Carolina Stingrays
Sun, Nov 1 — Norfolk Admirals
Thu, Nov 5 — Orlando Solar Bears
Sat, Nov 7 — Florida Everblades
Sun, Nov 8 — Florida Everblades
Tue, Nov 10 — South Carolina Stingrays
Sun, Nov 15 — South Carolina Stingrays
Sun, Nov 22 — Orlando Solar Bears
Wed, Nov 25 — Reading Royals
Sun, Nov 29 — South Carolina Stingrays
Fri, Dec 4 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Sun, Dec 6 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Frid, Dec 11 — Jacksonville Icemen
Sun, Dec 13 — Jacksonville Icemen
Sat, Dec 26 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Sat, Jan 9 — Florida Everblades
Sun, Jan 10 — Florida Everblades
Wed, Jan 13 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Sun, Jan 17 — Norfolk Admirals
Mon, Jan 18 — Norfolk Admirals
Tue, Jan 26 — Orlando Solar Bears
Wed, Feb 3 — South Carolina Stingrays
Tue, Feb 9 — Orlando Solar Bears
Wed, Feb 10 — Jacksonville Icemen
Sun, Feb 14 — Norfolk Admirals
Tue, Feb 23 — Orlando Solar Bears
Wed, Feb 24 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Sun, Feb 28 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Wed, March 17 — Maine Mariners
Thu, March 18 — Maine Mariners
Wed, March 24 — Jacksonville Icemen
Thu, April 1 — Jacksonville Icemen
Sat, April 3 — Cincinnati Cyclones
