Photo Feb 11, 1 59 10 PM.jpg

Scenes from a February Atlanta Gladiators game against the Florida Everblades at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.

 Taylor Trebotte

The Atlanta Gladiators announced the dates for all 36 home games in the upcoming 2020-2021 season, which commences with a tripleheader opening weekend on Oct. 16-18 at Infinite Energy Arena.

The home slate features 20 weekend matchups, including 12 contests on Sundays. As for the remaining weekday games, eight will take place on Wednesdays.

The Gladiators welcome four out-of-division opponents to Atlanta this year: Toledo Walleye on Oct. 17 and 18, Reading Royals on Nov. 25, Maine Mariners on March 17 and 18 and Cincinnati Cyclones on April 3. Atlanta hosts two divisional opponents more than any other this season, as they welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville Icemen six times each.

The Gladiators finished the shortened 2019-2020 season with a 20-10-1-0 record in the friendly confines of Infinite Energy Arena. The team won its final nine home matchups of last season, including an undefeated month of February on home ice.

The Gladiators will announce start times as the regular season approaches. The team will release the full promotional schedule later in the summer as well. It will feature staples like the Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and many other fan favorites, along with numerous new promotions.

Here’s the full season schedule:

DATE OPPONENT

Fri, Oct 16 — Jacksonville Icemen

Sat, Oct 17 — Toledo Walleye

Sun, Oct 18 — Toledo Walleye

Wed, Oct 28 — South Carolina Stingrays

Sun, Nov 1 — Norfolk Admirals

Thu, Nov 5 — Orlando Solar Bears

Sat, Nov 7 — Florida Everblades

Sun, Nov 8 — Florida Everblades

Tue, Nov 10 — South Carolina Stingrays

Sun, Nov 15 — South Carolina Stingrays

Sun, Nov 22 — Orlando Solar Bears

Wed, Nov 25 — Reading Royals

Sun, Nov 29 — South Carolina Stingrays

Fri, Dec 4 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sun, Dec 6 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Frid, Dec 11 — Jacksonville Icemen

Sun, Dec 13 — Jacksonville Icemen

Sat, Dec 26 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sat, Jan 9 — Florida Everblades

Sun, Jan 10 — Florida Everblades

Wed, Jan 13 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sun, Jan 17 — Norfolk Admirals

Mon, Jan 18 — Norfolk Admirals

Tue, Jan 26 — Orlando Solar Bears

Wed, Feb 3 — South Carolina Stingrays

Tue, Feb 9 — Orlando Solar Bears

Wed, Feb 10 — Jacksonville Icemen

Sun, Feb 14 — Norfolk Admirals

Tue, Feb 23 — Orlando Solar Bears

Wed, Feb 24 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sun, Feb 28 — Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Wed, March 17 — Maine Mariners

Thu, March 18 — Maine Mariners

Wed, March 24 — Jacksonville Icemen

Thu, April 1 — Jacksonville Icemen

Sat, April 3 — Cincinnati Cyclones

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.