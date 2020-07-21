The Atlanta Gladiators announced the signing of defenseman Bryce Reddick and forward Cody Sylvester for the 2020-2021 ECHL season on Tuesday.
Both players have years of experience in Europe.
Reddick is a 30-year-old defenseman from Winnipeg, Manitoba. He played 74 games in his collegiate career at Michigan Tech before suiting up in 56 ECHL contests from 2012 to 2014. Bryce spent the last six seasons in Europe, playing in France, Norway and Denmark before settling in with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL. He registered 157 games played for the Devils over the last three seasons, tallying 16 goals and 49 assists.
“(Reddick) is a smart, two-way defensemen that moves the puck and is great at getting pucks to the net," Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He grew up around the game and knows the importance of playing as a team and the details to success.”
Sylvester is a 28-year-old forward from Valleyview, Alberta. He racked up 315 games of experience in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen from 2008 to 2013, captaining the team in his final year. Cody then played 17 games in the AHL and 34 games in the ECHL over the next year, even appearing in five games for the South Carolina Stingrays before making the venture overseas. Over the last six seasons, Sylvester totaled 253 games played in Europe. Most of those came in Germany’s top hockey league, the Deutsche Eishockey Liga or DEL, and DEL2. Cody registered 167 games played for EC Bad Nauheim in the DEL 2 over the last three years, tallying 20 goals and 66 assists.
“We added another experienced player that has played at the AHL level,” Pyle said of Sylvester. “He skates very well, can score, can play any position up front, and is a character guy.”
