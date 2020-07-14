The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday the signing of forward Nolan LaPorte for the 2020-2021 ECHL season.
“We're happy to have (LaPorte) back," Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle said. "We talked early in the summer, and he was excited about what we have built. ... He adds the intensity and edge that our team is going to need throughout the whole season.”
LaPorte is a 28-year-old forward from Chicago. He tallied 70 points over 133 games in his college career at Western Michigan University, where he was nominated team captain during his junior year. Nolan broke into the professional game in the ECHL with the Quad City Mallards in 2016, even playing one game at the AHL level for the Iowa Wild in his rookie campaign. After a year with the Florida Everblades, he joined Atlanta for the 2018-2019 season and set career-highs in goals (19) and penalty minutes (107). He took his game overseas last season, racking up a 39-point campaign for the Glasgow Clan in the EIHL.
“Our team continues to get better with these veteran signings, and Nolan is no exception,” Atlanta team president Jerry James said. “He had a great season with us [two years ago] and had an even better season last year in Glasgow. LaPorte is going to be an integral part to this team.”
