Atlanta Gladiators president Jerry James and head coach Jeff Pyle announced Tuesday that forward Matt Wedman has agreed to terms for the 2021-22 season.
“This is another big signing for us,” said James. “Wedman is young and talented kid. He’ll have a chance to move up the ladder, and he also fits right into what we are building here in Atlanta.”
Wedman, 22, enters his second professional season and his first with the Gladiators. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward posted four goals and four assists as a rookie with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21. Wedman will have a chance to break into the American Hockey League as one of the top prospects at the Belleville Senator’s camp prior to the start of the season.
“Matt is a great face off guy and a good two-way player,” said Pyle. “He’s a big body, and he’ll have a chance to stay in Belleville. We wish him all the best throughout the camps this summer. He will have a great year no matter where he is.”
Prior to his final year of junior hockey, Wedman was selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Edmonton, Alberta native registered 53 points (23G-30A) the following season with the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League.
Wedman finished his junior career after five seasons in the WHL, primarily with Seattle. As a 19-year-old with the Thunderbirds in the 2018-19 season, the forward averaged over a point per game behind 40 goals and 37 helpers in 66 contests. Wedman’s play that season earned him a WHL Second Team All-Star selection.
Wedman is the eighth forward and the 14th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Luke Nogard (F), Hugo Roy (F), Tommy Besinger (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D) and Zach Yoder (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.