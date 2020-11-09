The Atlanta Falcons have waived defensive end Takk McKinley, the club announced Monday afternoon.
Originally selected by the Falcons in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, McKinley recorded 79 total tackles (53 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 45 quarterback hits over four seasons with Atlanta.
McKinley notched eight total tackles (five solo), 1.0 sack and seven quarterback hits in four games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.