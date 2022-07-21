Coach Upshaw Family.jpg

The Atlanta Falcons have named Christion Abercrombie, Joan Cantanese, Yosef Fares, Sajan Thakker and Courtney Upshaw as Bill Walsh coaching interns for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Abercrombie comes to Atlanta having most recently served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tennessee Titans last offseason. Prior to his time with the Titans, Abercrombie played football at Tennessee State University after transferring from the University of Illinois where he played under Head Coach Lovie Smith. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Tennessee State in 2021. The Atlanta native attended Westlake High School where he totaled 106 tackles (55 solo), 4.0 sacks and four interceptions, earning first-team all-state honors from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, as a senior in 2015.

