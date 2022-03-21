The Atlanta Falcons have ended the Matt Ryan era, agreeing Monday to trade the most successful quarterback in franchise history.
Atlanta traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick The future of Ryan in Atlanta was questioned after the team looked into acquiring former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Gainesville native who eventually was traded to the Browns. Watson’s deal would have been controversial as he is facing 22 civil suits for inappropriate conduct and sexual assault by a group of female massage therapists.
Ryan saw his $7.5 million roster bonus delayed to this week — it was originally due March 18 — to see what happened with Watson. The team decided Monday to move on from Ryan, who reportedly will put a dead money hit of $40.525 million on the Falcons’ salary cap this season.
“Matt Ryan has been the epitome of a franchise quarterback during his time here in Atlanta," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a team release. "He has represented this organization with great class, professionalism and leadership, both on and off the field, over the past 14 years. It is difficult to overstate what he has meant to me personally, our organization, his teammates and our fans. From his first day in the building, Matt has given his all in the pursuit of winning a championship for Atlanta. His arrival in 2008 instantly made us a contender in the NFC and he’s been our quarterback through the most successful era in Falcons history. ... (Ryan) is without question one of the greatest players in Falcons history. He will one day be added to our Ring of Honor, and it is my belief that a bust in Canton (for the Pro Football Hall of Fame) will follow in short order.
“This business is not without its difficult decisions, and while this is one of the most difficult decisions we have faced as a club, we feel it is in the best long-term interests of both the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan. On behalf of the entire Falcons organization, I wish him success as he continues his career and know that he will bring the same dedication and professionalism to his next club. We also wish health and happiness to his wife Sarah and their twin boys, Johnny and Marshall.”
Ryan, who turns 37 in May, has been the Falcons’ starter since they drafted him third overall in 2008. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that season and continued to put up prolific numbers throughout his 14 seasons in Atlanta.
He threw for more than 4,000 yards every season from 2011 until 2020, and has at least 20 touchdown passes in every season of his career. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, as well as the NFL MVP in 2016, when he threw for 4,944 and 38 TDs while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
“I’ve got so much respect for Matt Ryan and what he’s meant to this franchise and to me personally in our one year together," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said in a team release. "Matt was the ultimate professional and teammate every day. I’m thankful for our time together and wish he and his family the best as they transition to the next chapter of his professional journey.
“As we’ve said since we’ve started, we’re always evaluating and looking for opportunities to improve our team for the long term. This move is another step in that and we’re looking forward to the future.”
Since his MVP season, the Falcons have struggled to win thanks in large part to a porous offensive line that has given up at least 40 sacks of Ryan each season. He played last season without a consistent receiving threat outside of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts after the team traded away Julio Jones and saw Calvin Ridley miss nearly the entire season.
Atlanta has struggled similarly on defense, which led to the firing of previous head coach Dan Quinn and the hiring of Smith before the 2021 season. Smith praised Ryan during and after last season, which saw him get hit more than any quarterback in the NFL, though the coach didn't commit to Ryan and his large salary for 2022 and beyond.
Ryan reportedly hoped to remain in Atlanta with a contract extension. Instead, the team signed veteran Marcus Mariota, who played for Smith in Tennessee, to a two-year contract later Monday. The Falcons could also look at the quarterback spot in April's draft, where the team holds the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.
Mariota was originally selected by the Titans in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 28-year-old has completed 1,128 of 1,795 attempts (62.8 percent) for 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions for an 89.5 passer rating in 74 games (61 starts) for the Titans and Raiders. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards on 264 attempts (6.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
He faces the ask of replacing one of the most legendary Falcons in Ryan.
“I’ve seen firsthand from within the division and within the building the type of leader Matt is," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "We thank him for being the consummate professional throughout this process and having the open dialogue as we work towards the best long-term plans for both sides. This was a difficult decision, but it was made easier by Matt’s professionalism and understanding throughout.
“Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term. We believe today’s agreement is the best long-term decision, not only for our organization, but also the best for Matt at this point, which is important for us. We wish he and his family the best in their next steps.”
Ryan now will pursue his first Super Bowl title with the Colts, who are better equipped to win immediately while the Falcons go through rebuilding mode. Indianapolis has shuffled through quarterbacks during head coach Frank Reich's tenure, including a one-year trial with Carson Wentz before trading him recently to the Washington Commanders for two second-round picks. Indianapolis, which has posted a winning record three of the past four seasons with two playoff trips, already has a potent running game led by Jonathan Taylor.
(1) comment
Thanks Matt! Best of luck with Colts
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.