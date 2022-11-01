NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs against Chicago Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 27, 2020.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL teams announced Tuesday.

In exchange for Ridley, Atlanta will receive future conditional draft capital from Jacksonville. Ridley missed most of the 2021 NFL season while dealing with mental health issues and then was hit with a suspension for the entire 2022 season for betting on 2021 NFL games. He can apply for reinstatement to the NFL in Feb. 2023.

