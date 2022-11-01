The Atlanta Falcons have traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL teams announced Tuesday.
In exchange for Ridley, Atlanta will receive future conditional draft capital from Jacksonville. Ridley missed most of the 2021 NFL season while dealing with mental health issues and then was hit with a suspension for the entire 2022 season for betting on 2021 NFL games. He can apply for reinstatement to the NFL in Feb. 2023.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported conditions for the trade — if he gets reinstated by a date, it’s worth a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, otherwise it's for a sixth-round pick. If he makes the team in 2024, Atlanta gets at least a fourth-round selection that year. If he hits a playing-time milestone, it’s a third-round pick, and if Jacksonville gets a long-term deal set, it’s a second-rounder.
Originally drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Alabama, Ridley totaled 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had not appeared in a game for the Falcons since the sixth game of the 2021 season, finishing the year with 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
“As our team continues its growth, we continue our daily focus on improving our roster and believe this move is the best decision to make at this time," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "We appreciate Calvin’s contributions to the organization and wish him well on his next steps.”
