The Atlanta Falcons have traded safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Tuesday.
The Falcons originally signed Marlowe as an unrestricted free agent in March. The seventh-year safety recorded seven total tackles (six solo) on defense and notched four special teams tackles in eight games for the Falcons in 2022. Marlowe has tallied 101 total tackles (67 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles in 55 games (17 starts) for the Panthers, Bills, Lions and Falcons in his career.
Additionally, the Falcons have signed defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe to the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans following the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma and has recorded 18 total tackles (seven solo), and three passes defensed in 19 games (six starts) with the Bengals and Titans in his career.
