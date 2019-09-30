The Atlanta Falcons have traded linebacker Duke Riley and a 2020 sixth-round pick for Philadelphia Eagles safety Johnathan Cyprien and a 2020 seventh-round pick, the NFL team announced Monday night.
Riley was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2017 draft and has played in 32 career games. The third-year pro registered 81 tackles (48 solos), two passes defensed and nine special teams tackles.
Cyprien was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2013 draft. He played four years for the Jaguars, followed by one year with the Tennessee Titans before being picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. The Florida International alum has played in 74 career games with 70 starts totaling 500 tackles (370 solos), three sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and 16 passes defensed.