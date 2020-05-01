The Atlanta Falcons have acquired defensive end Charles Harris from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft selection, the club announced Friday morning.
Harris, 6-foot-3, 252 pounds, was originally selected by the Dolphins in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has played in 41 games with eight starts and has tallied 61 tackles (34 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits in three seasons in Miami.
Harris was a two-time second-team All-SEC pick at Missouri, posting 30.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in his two seasons as a starter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.