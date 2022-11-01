Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons have acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, the team announced Tuesday.
Fenton was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound cornerback has tallied 117 total tackles (93 solo), 20 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and six special teams tackles in 47 games (16 starts) over four seasons in Kansas City.
Fenton has 24 total tackles (18 solo) and two passes defensed in five games (five starts) for Kansas City this season.
Instead of staying home for the holidays, many friends and families say that a vacation getaway during the November-December season is a perfect way to experience gratitude, joy and magic while creating lifetime memories. Whether your readers observe Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hannukah or no specif… Click for more.TRAVEL TUESDAY: Start planning your holiday getaways
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented