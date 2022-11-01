NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: ​Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 ​Denny Medley

The Atlanta Falcons have acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, the team announced Tuesday.

Fenton was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound cornerback has tallied 117 total tackles (93 solo), 20 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and six special teams tackles in 47 games (16 starts) over four seasons in Kansas City.

