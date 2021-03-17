The Atlanta Falcons have acquired tight end Lee Smith from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Smith was originally selected in the fifth round (159th overall) by the New England Patriots of the 2011 NFL Draft, but spent his first four seasons with the Bills (2011-14). He then played four seasons with the Raiders (2015-18) before returning to Buffalo in 2019.
The 11-year vet has played in 133 games, totaling 64 receptions for 458 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
