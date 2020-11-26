The Atlanta Falcons were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members Thursday morning.
Contact tracing protocols are underway and the Falcons have stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday.
This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday’s game. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.
