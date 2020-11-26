AF_20200824_Training-Camp_KD2_9156_16x9web.jpg

A detail shot of an Atlanta Falcons helmet at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on Aug. 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch.

 Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members Thursday morning.

Contact tracing protocols are underway and the Falcons have stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday.

This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday’s game. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.