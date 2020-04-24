Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is in the final year of his contract, so the Atlanta Falcons took his potential replacement Friday night in the NFL Draft.
The club selected Temple center Matt Hennessy in the third round (No. 78 overall), adding youth to an offensive line that has two 2019 first-rounders penciled in as starters in 2020 — Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.
Hennessy, 22, was a three-year starter at Boston College and was a 2019 finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top center. He is graded high for his quickness and athleticism more than his raw power, and is rated high in pass protection.
He could factor as a backup to Mack at center in 2020, or could compete for the team’s vacancy at left guard.
Hennessy played previously at Temple under current Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his staff.
