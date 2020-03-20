The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Sharrod Neasman to a one-year contract, the club announced Friday.
Last season, Neasman saw action in 15 games and registered four special teams tackles. He recovered a blocked PAT during a Week 12 matchup against Tampa Bay. This was the Falcons’ first blocked point after a touchdown since Dec. 4, 2016 against Kansas City.
Neasman originally joined the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2016 draft out of Florida Atlantic. Neasman spent the first six weeks of his rookie season as a member of the Falcons practice squad before being called up to the active roster. He spent time with the New Orleans Saints before being resigned by the Falcons in 2018.
He has played in 41 career games, recording 45 tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss, three special teams tackles and four passes defensed.
