The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Craig Reynolds, the team announced Thursday morning.
Reynolds was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad prior to Week 11 last year and spent the final seven weeks of the 2019 season with Atlanta. He was originally signed by Washington following the 2019 NFL Draft and appeared in three games with Washington before being signed by Atlanta.
A native of Willow Grove, Pa., Reynolds finished his collegiate career as Kutztown University’s all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns with 34. He also ranked second in program history with 5,277 career all-purpose yards and third in career rushing yards with 2,650.
