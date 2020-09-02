The Atlanta Falcons have signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Lauletta has spent time with the Giants and Eagles and has appeared in two career games.
At Richmond, Lauletta set program records for passing yards (10,465) and touchdown passes (73) in 40 career games from 2013-17. As a senior, he was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 3,737 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2017. The Philadelphia native was also named the Most Valuable Player at the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl after completing 8 of 12 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
