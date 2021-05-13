The Atlanta Falcons have signed tight end Parker Hesse and offensive lineman Sam Jones, the team announced Thursday.
Hesse spent the last two seasons on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. He attended the University of Iowa, where he played defensive end, appearing in 52 career games and recording 182 tackles, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. At 6-foot-3, 261 pounds, Hesse moved over to the tight end position during his time with the Titans.
Jones was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman appeared in five games with the Broncos as a rookie and has since spent time as a member of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.