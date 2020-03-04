The Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to a one-year deal, the club announced Wednesday.
In 2019, Wetzel saw action in two games with the Atlanta Falcons. The Boston College alum was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2013 Draft and has seen action in 42 games with 24 starts at both right and left tackle, and right guard.
