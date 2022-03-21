Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks off the field after their 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Jan. 13, 2018.
The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariota on a two-year contract, the team announced Monday afternoon.
The signing was announced after news broke earlier in the day that the Falcons agreed to traded longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick. Mariota and second-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith worked together when Smith was a Tennessee Titans assistant.
Mariota was originally selected by the Titans in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 28-year-old has completed 1,128 of 1,795 attempts (62.8 percent) for 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions for an 89.5 passer rating in 74 games (61 starts) for the Titans and Raiders. He has also rushed for 1,574 yards on 264 attempts (6.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.
Upon entering the NFL in 2015, Mariota started 61 of 63 games over five seasons with Tennessee, completing 1,110 of 1,765 attempts (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions for an 89.6 passer rating. He spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
