The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Micah Abernathy, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, to the 53-man roster from Green Bay’s practice squad and have activated offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured List.
Additionally, the Falcons have elevated wide receiver Josh Ali to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Arizona as a standard practice squad elevation and have placed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and safety Jovante Moffatt on the Reserve/Injured List.
Abernathy was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings following the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He has spent time with the Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts and Packers and has appeared in two games for Green Bay this season, tallying one special teams tackle.
Hennessy has appeared in nine games for Atlanta this season with one start at left guard. The third-year offensive lineman has appeared in 39 games (20 starts) for the Falcons since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple.
Ali was signed to the Falcons practice squad in August but has not appeared in a regular-season game. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound receiver recorded 131 receptions for 1,447 yards (11.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 45 games over five seasons (2017-21) at Kentucky.
