Green Bay Packers safety Micah Abernathy (46) celebrates his second quarter interception against the New Orleans Saints during their football game Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Mjs Apc Packvssaints 0819221160djp

 DAN POWERS / USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN

The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Micah Abernathy, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, to the 53-man roster from Green Bay’s practice squad and have activated offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured List.

Additionally, the Falcons have elevated wide receiver Josh Ali to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Arizona as a standard practice squad elevation and have placed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and safety Jovante Moffatt on the Reserve/Injured List.

