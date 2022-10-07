NFL: New York Giants Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (69) practices a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

 John Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the practice squad, the NFL team announced Friday.

Hinton, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, was originally signed by the New York Giants following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman spent training camp and the preseason with the Giants and spent the first two weeks of the season on Miami’s practice squad.

