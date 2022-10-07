Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (69) practices a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the practice squad, the NFL team announced Friday.
Hinton, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, was originally signed by the New York Giants following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman spent training camp and the preseason with the Giants and spent the first two weeks of the season on Miami’s practice squad.
Hinton appeared in 32 games over three seasons (2019-21) at Michigan and tallied 55 total tackles (28 solo), 2.0 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble for the Wolverines.
Hinton is the son of seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Chris Hinton, who played four seasons (1990-93) for the Falcons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1991 and first-team All-Pro honors in 1993.
