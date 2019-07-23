The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive end Allen Bailey.
The nine-year veteran, who grew up on tiny Sapelo Island off the Georgia coast, started 13 of 16 regular season games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, totaling 38 tackles (27 solo), a career-high six sacks, 10 QB hits, two forced fumbles and a career-high four fumble recoveries. Bailey also started two postseason games.
The Georgia native has posted 207 tackles (142 solo), 19.5 sacks, 33 QB hits, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 102 NFL games. Bailey was originally drafted in the third round (86th overall) by Kansas City in the 2011 Draft.