The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive end Steven Means on a one-year extension and have waived offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil.
Means spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury after playing in eight games with four starts in 2018 for the Falcons, totaling 14 tackles (seven solo), including three tackles for a loss and one sack.
Before joining the Falcons in 2018, Means spent the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 14 games during that time span. His career totals include 26 tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble.
Means was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and saw action in 10 games his rookie season. The Buffalo alum has also spent time on the Ravens and Texans practice squads.
McNeil was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad on Oct. 3, 2019, and signed a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30, 2019.
