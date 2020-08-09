The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday morning.
Wilcox was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round (80th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Georgia Southern product was signed by the Falcons prior to the 2019 season but missed the season due to injury and was placed on the reserve/injured list.
The Cairo, Ga., native has appeared in 77 career games (39 starts) and has recorded 215 total tackles (154 solo), 16 passes defensed, six interceptions and two forced fumbles in seven NFL seasons.
