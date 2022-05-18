May 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs during drills during Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons home preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, its third and final of the preseason, has been set.
The game on Saturday, Aug. 27 will kick off at 3 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In addition to the preseason game, Atlanta will host joint practices with Jacksonville at IBM Performance Field on Aug. 24-25.
Full details surrounding the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, including fan activities at IBM Performance Field, will be announced at a later date.
The date and time for Atlanta’s preseason opener at Detroit are pending. Atlanta will also have a preseason Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, on ESPN.
For the third season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast the first and third Falcons preseason games and 12 of the Falcons regular-season games.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2022 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
