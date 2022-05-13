FLOWERY BRANCH — Drake London and Desmond Ridder are already on the same page.
The two headline rookies for the 2022 Atlanta Falcons both got their first reps in during Day 1 of rookie mini-camp at the team’s practice facility on Friday.
London was the team’s first-round selection, coming in as the eighth overall draft pick out of USC after putting up 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his career with the Trojans and winning the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of The Year award last season.
Although it is not clear if Ridder or free agent acquisition Marcus Mariota will be under center in week one, at some point in the 2022 season London will probably be linking up with Ridder, a third-round draft pick who has a chance to become the first rookie quarterback to play for the Falcons since Matt Ryan in 2008. The former Cincinnati signal-caller led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last year for the first time before the Falcons drafted him with the 74th overall pick.
“It’s been great, I’m actually one of his dorm-mates right now,” London said about his relationship with Ridder. “We’ve just been going over plays and chopping it up. He’s like me in a sense. We're on the same mission, and I’m happy we came in together. He’s a guy I want to be around — he’s a guy all of us want to be around.”
Off the field, London officially secured his first NFL contract the day before rookie camp when he signed a four-year, $24.7 million deal. Like all first-round draft picks, the contract will run for the first four seasons with a team option to extend it for a fifth year, the 2026 season.
“My life just changed,” London said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for it.”
It was the second consecutive season the Falcons have spent a top-10 pick on a pass-catcher after selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in 2021. Pitts was historically great for a rookie at his position, joining Mike Ditka as the only other tight end in NFL history to accumulate over 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season. But for London, the number next to his name on the draft board and what Pitts accomplished last fall is not a concern.
“All that stuff is out the window at this point,” he said. “They picked me in the first round, and I’m glad they did, but when you come here all of it is thrown out the window and you have to start at square one again.”
Sandwiched in between London and Ridder were Atlanta’s two second-round choices on the opposite side of the ball. General manager Terry Fontenot drafted a pair of linebackers in Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Montana State’s Troy Andersen. The latter comes in out of a much smaller program than any of his rookie counterparts, but is no stranger to big games after he helped the Bobcats reach the FCS National Championship Game last season.
“It’s a little more humid, and a little less snow,” Andersen said on adjusting to life in Atlanta after leaving Bozeman, Montana. “I think you do the best you can with where you are. I have great coaches around me, and I have a tremendous opportunity to refine my skills and my game.”
Andersen will hold an important mark in Falcons’ history before he even plays due to his pick. Atlanta selected him with the 58th overall pick, the one it acquired from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for franchise legend Julio Jones in a 2021 trade.
Speed will be his biggest X-factor at the next level. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, faster than any linebacker invited to Indianapolis.
“The game is so fast these days,” Andersen said. “To be able to run with athletic tight ends and receivers and backs, you need to be able to have short area quickness and long speed as well. Hopefully my athletic skillset can help me with that.”
Two other rookies spoke with the media on the first day of rookie camp, and they were already family even before draft day. Atlanta's 82nd overall draft pick DeAngelo Malone (linebacker, Western Kentucky) and 190th pick Justin Shaffer (guard, Georgia) are cousins who will now be teammates in the NFL.
“I was kind of surprised,” Malone said. “I was not expecting that, me and my cousin being on the same team, but it’s a blessing. I’m very excited for him, and he is very excited for me.”
Both played their high school football at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia and were a part of Class AAA state championship winning teams under head coach Jimmy Smith. They were two of the three Cedar Grove players drafted, joining now Indianapolis Colt Jelani Williams. Now Malone and Shaffer will be playing their NFL games less than 15 miles away from their high school, and will have huge support back home.
“It’s special just knowing I come from a AAA school with only, like, 1,000 students in there,” Shaffer said. “Just coming from that school and, like, the community was so proud. Just being able to get that love, I’ve just got to go back and share that love and share this opportunity with them.”
