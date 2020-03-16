NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 29, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA;Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (74) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

 Kim Klement

The Atlanta Falcons have released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo, the club announced Monday morning.

Sambrailo saw action in 13 games in last season. During Week 17 against Tampa Bay, he became the third offensive lineman in the NFL to record a touchdown catch during the 2019 season. His 35-yard score was the longest touchdown reception by an offensive lineman since 1970.

In 2018, Sambrailo played in all 16 games with four starts in his second season with the Falcons. He was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round (59th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. After playing 13 games in his first two seasons with the Broncos, Atlanta acquired the Colorado State alum in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick on Sept. 1, 2017.

Sambrailo has played in 57 career games, including 13 starts.

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.