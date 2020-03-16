The Atlanta Falcons have released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo, the club announced Monday morning.
Sambrailo saw action in 13 games in last season. During Week 17 against Tampa Bay, he became the third offensive lineman in the NFL to record a touchdown catch during the 2019 season. His 35-yard score was the longest touchdown reception by an offensive lineman since 1970.
In 2018, Sambrailo played in all 16 games with four starts in his second season with the Falcons. He was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round (59th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. After playing 13 games in his first two seasons with the Broncos, Atlanta acquired the Colorado State alum in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick on Sept. 1, 2017.
Sambrailo has played in 57 career games, including 13 starts.
